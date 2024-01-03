UNC Greensboro hosts Hien and Furman

Furman Paladins (6-7) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5;…

Furman Paladins (6-7) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Garrett Hien scored 20 points in Furman’s 79-74 loss to the Anderson (SC) Trojans.

The Spartans have gone 5-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Paladins are 0-4 on the road. Furman is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNC Greensboro averages 78.5 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 80.2 Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The Spartans and Paladins meet Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Breath is averaging 5.8 points for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Hien is averaging 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 84.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.