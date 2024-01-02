UNC Greensboro hosts Furman following Hien’s 20-point performance

Furman Paladins (6-7) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the…

Furman Paladins (6-7) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Garrett Hien scored 20 points in Furman’s 79-74 loss to the Anderson (SC) Trojans.

The Spartans have gone 5-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Paladins are 0-4 on the road. Furman ranks fourth in the SoCon with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vanderwal averaging 1.8.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.3% Furman allows to opponents. Furman scores 14.6 more points per game (84.7) than UNC Greensboro gives up (70.1).

The Spartans and Paladins square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshaun Langley is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

JP Pegues is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Paladins. Alex Williams is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 84.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

