UNC Greensboro faces Chattanooga after Brown-Jones’ 20-point outing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-5, 2-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-6, 2-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-5, 2-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-6, 2-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays the Chattanooga Mocs after Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 79-70 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs have gone 8-1 at home. Chattanooga ranks 120th in college basketball averaging 10.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.2% from downtown. Honor Huff leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 2-1 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Chattanooga makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). UNC Greensboro scores 6.6 more points per game (77.5) than Chattanooga allows to opponents (70.9).

The Mocs and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Donovan Atwell averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Brown-Jones is averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

