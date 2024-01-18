UNC Asheville visits Winthrop after Talford’s 27-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-8, 3-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-6, 4-0 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-8, 3-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-6, 4-0 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Kelton Talford scored 27 points in Winthrop’s 92-88 overtime victory over the Radford Highlanders.

The Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South in rebounding with 37.4 rebounds. Alex Timmerman leads the Eagles with 5.1 boards.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville ranks fourth in the Big South with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 5.7.

Winthrop makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). UNC Asheville has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Caleb Burgess is averaging six points and 4.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Pember is averaging 21.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.