UNC Asheville visits High Point following Giffa’s 30-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-7, 2-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (13-4, 2-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Kezza Giffa scored 30 points in High Point’s 85-76 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 9-0 at home. High Point scores 85.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South scoring 82.6 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

High Point makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). UNC Asheville averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game High Point allows.

The Panthers and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is shooting 58.9% and averaging 19.1 points for the Panthers.

Drew Pember is shooting 49.4% and averaging 19.6 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.