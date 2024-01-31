UNC Asheville visits Gardner-Webb after Pember’s 30-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-8, 6-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-12, 5-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-8, 6-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-12, 5-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -3; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Drew Pember scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 71-65 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 7-2 on their home court. Gardner-Webb is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien Soumaoro averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. DQ Nicholas is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Josh Banks averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Pember is averaging 23.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.