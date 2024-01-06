UNC Asheville takes on Presbyterian after Pember’s 22-point performance

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Drew Pember scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 95-67 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Blue Hose have gone 4-3 at home. Presbyterian is second in the Big South with 39.4 points per game in the paint led by Marquis Barnett averaging 7.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in Big South play. UNC Asheville leads the Big South with 16.6 assists. Caleb Burgess leads the Bulldogs with 5.2.

Presbyterian makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). UNC Asheville averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Presbyterian gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Pierce is averaging 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Pember is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.9 points for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.