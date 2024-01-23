UNC Asheville faces Radford following Pember’s 29-point outing

Radford Highlanders (12-8, 2-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-8, 4-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (12-8, 2-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-8, 4-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the Radford Highlanders after Drew Pember scored 29 points in UNC Asheville’s 82-77 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 in home games. UNC Asheville is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 2-3 in conference play. Radford is second in the Big South allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

UNC Asheville averages 81.5 points, 11.5 more per game than the 70.0 Radford allows. Radford has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Kenyon Giles is averaging 14.8 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.