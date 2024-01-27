UNC Asheville Bulldogs play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, seek 4th straight win

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-8, 5-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-13, 2-4 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-8, 5-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-13, 2-4 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Charleston Southern.

The Buccaneers are 5-4 in home games. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South scoring 70.5 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in Big South play. UNC Asheville averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Caleb Burgess with 4.8.

Charleston Southern scores 70.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 74.3 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 17.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Burgess is averaging 6.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.