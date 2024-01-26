UNC Asheville Bulldogs face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, look for 4th straight win

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-8, 5-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-13, 2-4 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-8, 5-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-13, 2-4 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Charleston Southern.

The Buccaneers are 5-4 in home games. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South scoring 70.5 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in Big South play. UNC Asheville leads the Big South with 16.1 assists. Caleb Burgess paces the Bulldogs with 4.8.

Charleston Southern averages 70.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 74.3 UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 5.7 more points per game (81.5) than Charleston Southern gives up to opponents (75.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Burgess is averaging 6.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

