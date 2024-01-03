UMKC visits Sacramento State on 3-game road slide

UMKC Kangaroos (6-9, 1-1 Summit League) at Sacramento State Hornets (3-10, 0-2 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

UMKC Kangaroos (6-9, 1-1 Summit League) at Sacramento State Hornets (3-10, 0-2 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hits the road against Sacramento State looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Hornets have gone 2-2 in home games. Sacramento State is the Big Sky leader with 39.5 rebounds per game led by Duncan Powell averaging 9.1.

The Kangaroos have gone 1-6 away from home. UMKC averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Sacramento State is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.1% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Sacramento State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is scoring 13.6 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Jamar Brown is averaging 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

