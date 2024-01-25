UMKC visits Mayo and South Dakota State

UMKC Kangaroos (8-12, 2-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-9, 4-1 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 7…

UMKC Kangaroos (8-12, 2-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-9, 4-1 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -11; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Zeke Mayo scored 20 points in South Dakota State’s 73-55 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jackrabbits are 6-2 on their home court. South Dakota State is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Kangaroos are 2-3 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Anderson Kopp averaging 8.0.

South Dakota State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). UMKC has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The Jackrabbits and Kangaroos face off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is averaging 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 15.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 67.8% over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

Khristion Courseault is averaging 9.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Kangaroos. Jamar Brown is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

