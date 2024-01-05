UMKC takes on Portland State, seeks 4th straight home win

Portland State Vikings (10-4, 1-1 Big Sky) at UMKC Kangaroos (6-10, 1-1 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts Portland State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Kangaroos have gone 5-0 at home. UMKC has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Vikings are 5-3 on the road. Portland State ranks second in the Big Sky with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Munson averaging 2.1.

UMKC averages 70.0 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 69.0 Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UMKC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Kaelen Allen is averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 41.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

