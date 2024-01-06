UMKC puts home win streak on the line against Portland State

Portland State Vikings (10-4, 1-1 Big Sky) at UMKC Kangaroos (6-10, 1-1 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (10-4, 1-1 Big Sky) at UMKC Kangaroos (6-10, 1-1 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Kangaroos take on Portland State.

The Kangaroos have gone 5-0 in home games. UMKC averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Vikings have gone 5-3 away from home. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Kaelen Allen averaging 6.2.

UMKC’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than UMKC has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is scoring 13.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Allen is averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 41.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

