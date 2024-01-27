UMKC hosts South Dakota after Stewart’s 44-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (9-12, 2-4 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-13, 2-4 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

South Dakota Coyotes (9-12, 2-4 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-13, 2-4 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the UMKC Kangaroos after Kaleb Stewart scored 44 points in South Dakota’s 111-110 overtime loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-2 in home games. UMKC averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Coyotes have gone 2-4 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMKC scores 71.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 77.7 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 76.3 points per game, 4.8 more than the 71.5 UMKC gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is averaging 14 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Stewart is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 15.6 points. Lahat Thioune is shooting 55.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.