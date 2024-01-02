UMKC faces Sacramento State, looks to end road skid

UMKC Kangaroos (6-9, 1-1 Summit League) at Sacramento State Hornets (3-10, 0-2 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

UMKC Kangaroos (6-9, 1-1 Summit League) at Sacramento State Hornets (3-10, 0-2 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC travels to Sacramento State looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Hornets have gone 2-2 at home. Sacramento State has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Kangaroos have gone 1-6 away from home. UMKC is second in the Summit League allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Sacramento State is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.1% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Sacramento State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Powell is averaging 13.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Khristion Courseault is averaging 8.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Kangaroos. Jamar Brown is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

