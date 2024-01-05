UMBC faces Bryant following Johnson’s 31-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (8-7) at UMBC Retrievers (5-10) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after…

Bryant Bulldogs (8-7) at UMBC Retrievers (5-10)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after Bryce Johnson scored 31 points in UMBC’s 87-85 loss to the American Eagles.

The Retrievers are 4-3 in home games. UMBC has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-6 away from home. Bryant averages 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

UMBC’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bryant allows. Bryant averages 79.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 84.0 UMBC gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dion Brown is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Retrievers. Khydarius Smith is averaging 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Sherif Kenney averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Earl Timberlake is averaging 14.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 77.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

