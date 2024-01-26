UMass visits Saint Louis following Ezewiro’s 20-point outing

UMass Minutemen (12-7, 3-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-11, 1-5 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (12-7, 3-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-11, 1-5 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the UMass Minutemen after Bradley Ezewiro scored 20 points in Saint Louis’ 84-61 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Billikens have gone 7-3 in home games. Saint Louis is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Minutemen are 3-4 against A-10 opponents. UMass is the top team in the A-10 with 40.9 points per game in the paint led by Josh Cohen averaging 10.2.

Saint Louis scores 72.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 72.0 UMass gives up. UMass averages 81.2 points per game, 4.1 more than the 77.1 Saint Louis allows to opponents.

The Billikens and Minutemen meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Billikens. Ezewiro is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Louis.

Cohen is averaging 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

