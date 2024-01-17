UMass visits Loyola Chicago following Dawson’s 20-point game

UMass Minutemen (11-5, 2-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-6, 3-1 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (11-5, 2-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-6, 3-1 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the UMass Minutemen after Jayden Dawson scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 78-75 win against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Ramblers are 8-2 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is fourth in the A-10 with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Philip Alston averaging 9.0.

The Minutemen are 2-2 in A-10 play. UMass scores 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game UMass allows. UMass scores 14.6 more points per game (81.7) than Loyola Chicago gives up (67.1).

The Ramblers and Minutemen square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Ramblers. Dawson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Josh Cohen is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.