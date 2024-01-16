UMass visits Loyola Chicago after Cohen’s 23-point performance

UMass Minutemen (11-5, 2-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-6, 3-1 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

UMass Minutemen (11-5, 2-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-6, 3-1 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Josh Cohen scored 23 points in UMass’ 89-77 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Ramblers have gone 8-2 in home games. Loyola Chicago ranks fifth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Minutemen are 2-2 in A-10 play. UMass leads the A-10 with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 2.9.

Loyola Chicago makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). UMass averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Ramblers.

Cohen is averaging 17.5 points and seven rebounds for the Minutemen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

