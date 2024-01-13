UMass visits Kortright and Rhode Island

UMass Minutemen (11-4, 2-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-7, 2-0 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UMass Minutemen (11-4, 2-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-7, 2-0 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -3; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the UMass Minutemen after Luis Kortright scored 26 points in Rhode Island’s 79-74 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Rams have gone 7-2 in home games. Rhode Island is second in the A-10 with 39.9 points per game in the paint led by Jaden House averaging 8.0.

The Minutemen are 2-1 in A-10 play. UMass is 10-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

Rhode Island averages 73.5 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 70.3 UMass allows. UMass has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Minutemen face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kortright is averaging 11.3 points for the Rams. House is averaging 13.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Josh Cohen is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.