UMass visits Ezewiro and Saint Louis

UMass Minutemen (12-7, 3-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-11, 1-5 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -4.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the UMass Minutemen after Bradley Ezewiro scored 20 points in Saint Louis’ 84-61 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Billikens are 7-3 in home games. Saint Louis averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Minutemen are 3-4 in A-10 play. UMass leads the A-10 with 40.9 points per game in the paint led by Josh Cohen averaging 10.2.

Saint Louis scores 72.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 72.0 UMass allows. UMass has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 15.3 points. Ezewiro is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Louis.

Keon Thompson is averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Minutemen. Cohen is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.