UMass-Lowell wins 97-76 against Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ayinde Hikim’s 23 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat Albany 97-76 on Thursday night.

Hikim added eight assists for the River Hawks (13-4, 4-0 America East Conference). Max Brooks scored 22 points while shooting 10 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and added 10 rebounds and four blocks. Quinton Mincey had 17 points and was 7 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. It was the sixth straight win for the River Hawks.

The Great Danes (10-8, 2-1) were led in scoring by Amar’e Marshall, who finished with 30 points. Jonathan Beagle added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Albany. Sebastian Thomas also had 12 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

