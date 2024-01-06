UMass-Lowell visits New Hampshire following Brooks’ 23-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-4) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-5) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN;…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-4) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-5)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the New Hampshire Wildcats after Max Brooks scored 23 points in UMass-Lowell’s 116-48 win against the Emerson Lions.

The Wildcats are 5-0 on their home court. New Hampshire ranks third in the America East with 14.3 assists per game led by Ahmad Robinson averaging 5.2.

The River Hawks are 5-3 on the road. UMass-Lowell is third in college basketball scoring 45.4 points per game in the paint led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 11.0.

New Hampshire averages 78.2 points, 13.4 more per game than the 64.8 UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than New Hampshire gives up.

The Wildcats and River Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 15.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Wildcats.

Ayinde Hikim is averaging 16.8 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the River Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.