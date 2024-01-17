UMass-Lowell visits Albany (NY) after Thomas’ 30-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-4, 3-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-7, 2-0 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday,…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-4, 3-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-7, 2-0 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Sebastian Thomas scored 30 points in Albany (NY)’s 95-75 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes have gone 5-0 at home. Albany (NY) is second in the America East with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 2.8.

The River Hawks are 3-0 in conference play. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Quinton Mincey averaging 4.9.

Albany (NY) scores 78.2 points, 11.8 more per game than the 66.4 UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Albany (NY) have averaged.

The Great Danes and River Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Great Danes. Beagle is averaging 14.4 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Max Brooks is averaging 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the River Hawks. Yuri Covington is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

