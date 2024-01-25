UMass-Lowell plays Vermont, looks for 4th straight home win

Vermont Catamounts (14-5, 4-0 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-4, 5-0 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (14-5, 4-0 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-4, 5-0 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -1; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Vermont trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The River Hawks have gone 6-1 at home. UMass-Lowell averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

The Catamounts are 4-0 in America East play. Vermont averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

UMass-Lowell averages 81.4 points, 17.1 more per game than the 64.3 Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UMass-Lowell allows.

The River Hawks and Catamounts meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the River Hawks. Max Brooks is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 63.5% over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

TJ Long averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Nick Fiorillo is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.