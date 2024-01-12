UMass-Lowell hosts UMBC after O’Connor’s 22-point game

UMBC Retrievers (5-12, 0-2 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-4, 2-0 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

UMBC Retrievers (5-12, 0-2 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-4, 2-0 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts the UMBC Retrievers after Brayden O’Connor scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 70-62 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The River Hawks have gone 5-1 at home. UMass-Lowell leads the America East with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Quinton Mincey averaging 5.1.

The Retrievers are 0-2 against America East opponents. UMBC averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UMass-Lowell makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (46.3%). UMBC averages 12.6 more points per game (77.9) than UMass-Lowell gives up to opponents (65.3).

The River Hawks and Retrievers square off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the River Hawks. Max Brooks is averaging 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Anthony Valentine is averaging 4.9 points for the Retrievers. Dion Brown is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 76.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

