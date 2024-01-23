UMass hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Essandoko’s 21-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-6, 2-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (12-6, 3-3 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-6, 2-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (12-6, 3-3 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -2.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the UMass Minutemen after Christ Essandoko scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 71-69 win against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Minutemen have gone 9-1 in home games. UMass ranks second in the A-10 with 16.6 assists per game led by Keon Thompson averaging 3.2.

The Hawks are 2-3 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fifth in the A-10 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 2.4.

UMass’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutemen and Hawks face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

Erik Reynolds II is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

