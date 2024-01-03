UMass hosts Duquesne following Cross’ 24-point outing

Duquesne Dukes (9-3) at UMass Minutemen (9-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -1.5; over/under is…

Duquesne Dukes (9-3) at UMass Minutemen (9-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the Duquesne Dukes after Matt Cross scored 24 points in UMass’ 79-66 victory over the Siena Saints.

The Minutemen have gone 6-1 in home games. UMass is the top team in the A-10 averaging 41.3 points in the paint. Josh Cohen leads the Minutemen scoring 11.0.

The Dukes have gone 1-1 away from home. Duquesne is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMass makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Duquesne averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UMass gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 11.5 points. Cohen is averaging 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass.

Fousseyni Drame is averaging 7.5 points and six rebounds for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.