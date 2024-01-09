UMass and La Salle face off for conference showdown

La Salle Explorers (10-5, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-4, 1-1 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (10-5, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-4, 1-1 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes UMass and La Salle meet on Wednesday.

The Minutemen are 7-1 on their home court. UMass ranks third in the A-10 in rebounding with 38.9 rebounds. Matt Cross paces the Minutemen with 8.6 boards.

The Explorers are 1-1 in conference matchups. La Salle has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UMass’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle scores 6.3 more points per game (77.0) than UMass allows to opponents (70.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Josh Cohen is averaging 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass.

Jhamir Brickus is averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Explorers. Khalil Brantley is averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Explorers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

