UL Monroe Warhawks face the Texas State Bobcats on 7-game losing streak

Texas State Bobcats (6-10, 0-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-10, 0-4 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (6-10, 0-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-10, 0-4 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe looks to stop its seven-game losing streak when the Warhawks take on Texas State.

The Warhawks have gone 3-4 at home. UL Monroe is sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 39.4 rebounds. Jalen Bolden leads the Warhawks with 6.1 boards.

The Bobcats are 0-4 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Love averaging 6.7.

UL Monroe’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

The Warhawks and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nika Metskhvarishvili is scoring 10.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Kaden Gumbs is averaging 9.9 points and four assists for the Bobcats. Jordan Mason is averaging 12.8 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

