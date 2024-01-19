UL Monroe visits Old Dominion following Allette’s 27-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-12, 0-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-13, 1-6 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-12, 0-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-13, 1-6 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the UL Monroe Warhawks after Vasean Allette scored 27 points in Old Dominion’s 91-66 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Monarchs are 4-3 in home games. Old Dominion gives up 77.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Warhawks are 0-6 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Old Dominion scores 72.1 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 73.2 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Old Dominion allows.

The Monarchs and Warhawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allette is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

Tyreke Locure is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 steals. Savion Gallion is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 74.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 67.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

