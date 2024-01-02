UL Monroe takes on Marshall, seeks 4th straight home win

Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Warhawks take on Marshall.

The Warhawks are 3-1 on their home court. UL Monroe is third in the Sun Belt with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nika Metskhvarishvili averaging 2.5.

The Thundering Herd are 1-0 in conference matchups. Marshall is fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.3.

UL Monroe’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Thundering Herd match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metskhvarishvili is scoring 11.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

