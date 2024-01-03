UL Monroe takes on Marshall, aims for 4th straight home win

Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -5.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Marshall trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Warhawks are 3-1 in home games. UL Monroe ranks third in the Sun Belt with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nika Metskhvarishvili averaging 2.5.

The Thundering Herd are 1-0 in conference games. Marshall is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

UL Monroe is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Thundering Herd square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metskhvarishvili is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.