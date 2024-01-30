UL Monroe plays Louisiana following Metskhvarishvili’s 24-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-12, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-8, 6-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-12, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-8, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Nika Metskhvarishvili scored 24 points in UL Monroe’s 85-82 overtime win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 7-1 in home games. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warhawks are 3-6 in conference games. UL Monroe leads the Sun Belt with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Metskhvarishvili averaging 2.3.

Louisiana’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.2 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 69.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 71.4 Louisiana gives up to opponents.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Warhawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Charles is averaging 10.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Metskhvarishvili is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.