UL Monroe plays James Madison on 5-game road skid

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-11, 0-5 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-2, 4-2 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-11, 0-5 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-2, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe travels to James Madison looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Dukes have gone 7-1 at home. James Madison averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Michael Green III with 3.9.

The Warhawks have gone 0-5 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

James Madison averages 86.8 points, 14.7 more per game than the 72.1 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than James Madison gives up.

The Dukes and Warhawks face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for James Madison.

Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 10 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

