UL Monroe plays Arkansas State after Willis’ 21-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-12, 4-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-12, 2-6 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -5.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Makai Willis scored 21 points in UL Monroe’s 80-66 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Warhawks have gone 4-5 in home games. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Red Wolves are 4-4 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UL Monroe is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 5.3 more points per game (78.1) than UL Monroe allows to opponents (72.8).

The Warhawks and Red Wolves match up Sunday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

