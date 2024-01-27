UL Monroe hosts Todd and Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-12, 4-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-12, 2-6 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Sunday, 2…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-12, 4-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-12, 2-6 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits the UL Monroe Warhawks after Taryn Todd scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 81-75 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Warhawks have gone 4-5 at home. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Red Wolves are 4-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 15.0 assists per game led by Caleb Fields averaging 5.2.

UL Monroe is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Red Wolves match up Sunday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Warhawks. Savion Gallion is averaging 9.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Dyondre Dominguez is scoring 13.5 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Red Wolves. Fields is averaging 15.4 points and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

