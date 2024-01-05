UL Monroe faces Georgia Southern, seeks to end 5-game skid

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe enters the matchup with Georgia Southern as losers of five in a row.

The Warhawks have gone 3-2 at home. UL Monroe is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UL Monroe’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nika Metskhvarishvili is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Warhawks. Jalen Bolden is averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Tyren Moore is averaging 13 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.