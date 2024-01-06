UL Monroe and Georgia Southern square off for conference showdown

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warhawks -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Nika Metskhvarishvili and the UL Monroe Warhawks host Tyren Moore and the Georgia Southern Eagles in Sun Belt action.

The Warhawks are 3-2 in home games. UL Monroe is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 1-1 against conference opponents. Georgia Southern has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UL Monroe’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UL Monroe gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metskhvarishvili is scoring 10.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Warhawks. Jalen Bolden is averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Moore is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.