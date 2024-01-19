UIC visits Valparaiso after Stafford’s 31-point showing

UIC Flames (8-10, 1-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (5-13, 1-6 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

UIC Flames (8-10, 1-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (5-13, 1-6 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the UIC Flames after Isaiah Stafford scored 31 points in Valparaiso’s 78-75 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Beacons are 4-6 in home games. Valparaiso is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Flames have gone 1-6 against MVC opponents. UIC has a 5-5 record against teams above .500.

Valparaiso averages 67.0 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 65.7 UIC allows. UIC averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius DeAveiro is averaging 8.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Beacons. Stafford is averaging 12.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

Isaiah Rivera averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is shooting 40.2% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.