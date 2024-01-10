UIC visits Northern Iowa following Born’s 27-point showing

UIC Flames (8-7, 1-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-8, 1-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UIC Flames (8-7, 1-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-8, 1-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on the UIC Flames after Bowen Born scored 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 77-66 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 at home. Northern Iowa is eighth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Tytan Anderson leads the Panthers with 6.7 boards.

The Flames are 1-3 in MVC play. UIC is fifth in the MVC with 15.1 assists per game led by Christian Jones averaging 5.0.

Northern Iowa averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.0 per game UIC allows. UIC averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Northern Iowa allows.

The Panthers and Flames face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Born averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Nate Heise is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Isaiah Rivera is averaging 15.5 points for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

