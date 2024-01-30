UIC plays Evansville on 5-game road slide

UIC Flames (8-13, 1-9 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (12-9, 3-7 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (8-13, 1-9 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (12-9, 3-7 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Evansville looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Purple Aces are 8-2 in home games. Evansville is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Flames are 1-9 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Toby Okani averaging 7.0.

Evansville averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.8 per game UIC gives up. UIC averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Evansville allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yacine Toumi is averaging 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Joshua Hughes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Isaiah Rivera is averaging 14.2 points for the Flames. Filip is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Flames: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.