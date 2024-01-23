UIC hosts Indiana State after Avila’s 20-point showing

Indiana State Sycamores (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-11, 1-7 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana…

Indiana State Sycamores (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-11, 1-7 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on the UIC Flames after Robbie Avila scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 72-63 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Flames have gone 4-5 in home games. UIC is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Sycamores are 7-1 against MVC opponents. Indiana State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UIC makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Indiana State averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game UIC allows.

The Flames and Sycamores match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is averaging 11.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for UIC.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 17.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 16.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.