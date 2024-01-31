UIC faces Evansville, seeks to break 6-game slide

UIC Flames (8-13, 1-9 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (12-9, 3-7 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UIC Flames (8-13, 1-9 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (12-9, 3-7 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC enters the matchup against Evansville after losing six in a row.

The Purple Aces have gone 8-2 in home games. Evansville is the top team in the MVC with 35.0 points in the paint led by Yacine Toumi averaging 7.6.

The Flames are 1-9 in conference games. UIC has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Evansville averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.8 per game UIC allows. UIC has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Bailey III is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 9.7 points. Toumi is averaging 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Evansville.

Christian Jones is averaging 11 points and five assists for the Flames. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Flames: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.