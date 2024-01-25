UCSD hosts UC Riverside following Moses’ 30-point outing

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-12, 3-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (12-7, 6-1 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-12, 3-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (12-7, 6-1 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -8; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the UCSD Tritons after Isaiah Moses scored 30 points in UC Riverside’s 82-63 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Tritons are 8-1 in home games. UCSD ranks ninth in the Big West in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones leads the Tritons with 5.3 boards.

The Highlanders have gone 3-5 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks fifth in the Big West with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Kyle Owens averaging 4.9.

UCSD is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.0% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The Tritons and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 41.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Owens is averaging 8.7 points for the Highlanders. Moses is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

