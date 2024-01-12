UCSD faces Cal Poly following Pope’s 26-point game

UCSD Tritons (10-6, 4-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-13, 0-5 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10…

UCSD Tritons (10-6, 4-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-13, 0-5 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the Cal Poly Mustangs after Bryce Pope scored 26 points in UCSD’s 88-74 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 3-4 in home games. Cal Poly is 2-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Tritons are 4-0 against Big West opponents. UCSD scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Cal Poly is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 42.6% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 77.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the 72.9 Cal Poly allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is averaging 18.8 points for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 8.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 34.7% over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tritons. Pope is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Tritons: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

