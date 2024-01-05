UCSD earns 79-72 victory over UCSB

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Tyler McGhie scored 25 points as UCSD beat UCSB 79-72 on Thursday. McGhie shot 10…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Tyler McGhie scored 25 points as UCSD beat UCSB 79-72 on Thursday.

McGhie shot 10 for 13, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West Conference). Bryce Pope scored 20 points, going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 10 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Hayden Gray had 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Ajay Mitchell led the Gauchos (7-6, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and four assists. Ben Shtolzberg added 13 points for UCSB. Yohan Traore also had 11 points.

