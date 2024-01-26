Live Radio
UCSD defeats UC Riverside 66-65

The Associated Press

January 26, 2024, 12:22 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope scored 15 points as UCSD held off UC Riverside 66-65 on Thursday.

Pope was 6 of 16 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Tritons (13-7, 7-1 Big West Conference). Emmanuel Tshimanga scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Hayden Gray had 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

Kyle Owens led the way for the Highlanders (8-13, 3-6) with 19 points. Barrington Hargress added 12 points and four assists for UC Riverside. In addition, Nate Pickens finished with 11 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. UCSD visits UC Davis and UC Riverside plays Long Beach State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

