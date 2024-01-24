UCSB visits Munoz and Hawaii

UCSB Gauchos (11-7, 4-4 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-9, 2-5 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSB Gauchos (11-7, 4-4 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-9, 2-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the UCSB Gauchos after Juan Munoz scored 21 points in Hawaii’s 67-61 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 7-5 in home games. Hawaii scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Gauchos are 4-4 in conference games. UCSB scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Hawaii is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB has shot at a 51.0% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

The Rainbow Warriors and Gauchos match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Justin McKoy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Ariel Bland is averaging 7.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

